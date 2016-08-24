Ben Affleck has a magical father-daughter date night with Violet in London

Ben Affleck recently enjoyed a father-daughter date with his ten-year-old, Violet. The pair stepped out on Saturday in London's West End to take in a performance of Jack Thorne’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Violet was all smiles as she posed with her dad and the show’s cast at the Palace Theatre. Ben beamed as he proudly held on to his oldest child’s shoulders for the group photo, which included fellow celeb attendees Margot Robbie and Darren Criss.

On Tuesday, the Dawn of Justice star took to Twitter to extend his thanks to the production for having him and his little girl. He tweeted, "Thanks for an awesome time, @HPPlayLDN."

The Batman actor, who has been filming his upcoming flick Justice League across the pond, recently celebrated his 44th birthday with Violet, in addition to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their other children Seraphina and Samuel Affleck.

The Affleck-Garner brood rang in Ben's birthday at a Montana resort where they own a condo. A source close to the former couple told People magazine, "The family spent the week together and enjoyed outdoor activities like hiking, biking and swimming.”

"Ben is happiest when he's spending time with his family," the source added. "It was a great birthday."

The couple, who announced their decision to divorce last summer, have made it clear that their children are their priority. During an appearance on CBS This Morning, Ben said, "We're doing our very best and we're putting our kids first and that's how we're focusing on our day-to-day lives."

The dad-of-three added, "We don't know what the future's going to hold, but each step that we take is one where we prioritize our children and everything else comes second."