In the words of Beyoncé, he slay-ed! Virginia sheriff's deputy Lt. Deuntay Diggs has gone viral after channeling his inner Queen Bey at a back-to-school event. The law enforcement officer got into formation dancing along to the singer's popular Lemonade song, Formation. In a video posted to Instagram, Deuntay mimicked the Grammy winner's signature dance moves, while showing off his own surprising flexibility for a grand finale split!

Scroll down for hilarious video

With his impressive moves, it appears this Virginian deputy didn't take offense to Beyoncé's music video, which received criticism earlier this year for being "anti-police." Following its release, Jay Z's wife opened up about the song's message telling Elle magazine, "I'm an artist and I think the most powerful art is usually misunderstood. But anyone who perceives my message as anti-police is completely mistaken. I have so much admiration and respect for officers and the families of officers who sacrifice themselves to keep us safe."

WATCH THIS DEPUTY GET INTO FORMATION BELOW