Queen of Pop or Dancing Queen — either way when it comes to birthdays, Madonna knows how to have a good time! The singer, who turned 58 on Tuesday, kicked off her celebrations on Monday, August 15 with a fun evening in Havana, Cuba.

The Living for Love artist was filmed enjoying herself in the Cuban city dancing on a table at the restaurant La Vitrola. Madonna was accompanied by her young son David for the night out.

Photo: Instagram/@Madonna

The mom-of-four took to Twitter to share a photo of her evening’s black and yellow ensemble, writing, “Cuba Libre.” In a later post on August 16, the singer marked her birthday with a selfie wearing the same getup to thank fans for their well-wishes.

She captioned the photo, “Thank you to.all my fans and everyone who is in my gang for all your birthday Wishes!!!! You know how to make a girl feel special!!”

Photo: Twitter/@Madonna

Madonna also shared a series of videos from her recent charity trip to Africa with her children Rocco Ritchie, David, ten, Mercy James, ten and Lourdes Leon, 19. The singer and her brood traveled to Malawi back in July to support the initiative Shining Hope For Communities, which fights gender inequality and extreme poverty in urban slums by offering free education, healthcare, food and psychosocial services to girls.

The Grammy-winning artist captioned videos from the trip, which featured clips of herself dancing and partaking in a helicopter ride: “The First of many magical gifts Received this year!” She also noted, “Epic!! Early birthday gift.”

Photo: Twitter/@Madonna

It’s been an emotional year for Madonna, who recently reconciled with her son Rocco, following four months of estrangement during a custody battle her ex-husband, Guy Ritchie. Rocco celebrated his 16th birthday a few days before his mom's on August 11.

Madonna commemorated his big day writing, "Happy Birthday to my First Born Son! A true Warrior with a beautiful Heart. Let the Sun shine." In another celebratory post, the loving mom posted a throwback photo of herself with a young Rocco, which she captioned, "Once my baby always my baby. Happy Sweet 16!"

