Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have finally reached a divorce settlement. According to TMZ, the former couple, who have been embroiled in a nasty, public divorce since May, have reached a multi-million dollar settlement.

The former spouses reportedly filed legal documents on Tuesday settling the case. Amber, who filed for divorce from the actor after 15-months of marriage, also dismissed her domestic violence restraining order petition against the Pirates of the Caribbean star in which she alleged that she suffered physical abuse during the course of their relationship.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Sources told TMZ that Johnny paid his ex-wife $7 million to settle out of court. The 53-year-old will also be paying for Amber’s attorney’s fees. The ex-couple confirmed the settlement with a joint statement that read: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love.”

They added, “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity. There will be no further public statements about this matter.”

Johnny and Amber, 30, who met on the set of their drama flick, The Rum Diary, tied the knot in February 2015. The actor was previously married to Lori Anne Allison for two years and was later in a long-term partnership with Vanessa Paradis, with whom he shares daughter Lily-Rose and son Jack.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spike TV

When filing for divorce on May 23, Amber initially requested $50,000 per month in spousal support from Johnny. The request was denied by a judge since the temporary restraining order was granted. Amber then retracted her request to not be "used against me to distract and divert the public away from the very serious real issue of domestic violence," she claimed in the documents.

The temporary restraining order against the actor was to remain in effect until the exes' hearing, which was rescheduled from June 17 to August 15 and 16. At the time, TMZ reported that the Hollywood stars would use the new time to "discuss a mutual agreement" to stay away from each other and settle matters of their divorce, including property and spousal support.

Following the news of the pair's divorce, Johnny broke his silence with a statement from his rep: "Given the brevity of this marriage and the most recent and tragic loss of his mother, Johnny will not respond to any of the salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation and lies about his personal life. Hopefully the dissolution of this short marriage will be resolved quickly."