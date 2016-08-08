The Obamas' family vacation: Malia and Sasha Obama join their parents in Martha's Vineyard

The Obamas are taking a break! After a summer filled with official trips, celebrations and birthdays, President Obama, Michelle Obama and their two daughters Malia and Sasha (and even the family dogs Sunny and Bo) headed to Martha's Vineyard on Saturday for their annual two-week family vacation.

The first family jetted off to Martha's Vineyard for their annual vacation Photo: Getty Images

The family boarded Air Force One in style to head to Massachusetts, with POTUS sporting a blue button up and sunglasses and FLOTUS wearing a blue midi dress with her hair swept up into a high ponytail. Not be to out-styled by their parents, Malia, 18, took flight in a white sundress and sandals, while Sasha, 15, showed off her sporty-chic style in a blouse, pencil skirt and Chuck Taylor sneakers.

On this seventh, and the family's final, summer holiday while residing in the White House, President Obama and his family were all greeted by locals as they stepped off of the plane to mark the official start of their break.

POTUS and FLOTUS showed of their summer style Photo: Getty Images

While the President will be sure to take in his usual golfing routine, Sasha landed her first job in the vacation spot at one of the first family's favorite eatery's. Last week it was reported that the teen started working at Nancy's, a seafood restaurant owned by Obama family friend Joe Moujabber. Since starting work, Sasha has been seen bussing tables and working the cash register – under the watch of her Secret Service squad, of course.

Barack and Michelle's elder daughter Malia meanwhile hit the festival scene during last weekend's Lollapalooza festival in the family's home city of Chicago. The future Harvard student was seen in a series of viral videos singing along and dancing with fellow festival goers to Cashmere Cat in a pink top and black cut off shorts.

Sasha and Malia both wore white ensembles as they arrived in Martha's Vineyard Photo: Getty Images

Malia turned 18 on July 4, while her dad hit the big 55 on August 4. After celebrating the President's birthday with a sweet Twitter message, the First Lady threw a star-studded celebration for her husband. The private bash, held in Washington D.C, featured guests such as Usher, Stevie Wonder and Nick Jonas.

