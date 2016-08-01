Misty Copeland marries longtime boyfriend Olu Evans in Laguna Beach

Misty Copeland traded her tutu for a wedding gown on Sunday! The ballet dancer married her boyfriend of ten years, attorney Olu Evans on July 31. According to E! News, the couple was married in a “small and intimate wedding” at the five-star Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach.

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Misty, who was named the first African-American female principal dancer for the American Ballet Theater last year, donned a gown by Israeli-born designer Inbal Dror for her special day. The ballerina accessorized her bridal look with a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes.

After the "gorgeous ceremony," the newlyweds celebrated with a reception, which featured a stunning table setting overlooking the ocean, decorated with an assortment pink and white roses and hydrangeas.

Photo: Instagram/@djmos

Misty revealed to ESSENCE magazine back in August that she and actor Taye Diggs’ cousin were engaged. At the time she admitted, “I can't believe my life right now.” Following news of the engagement, the 33-year-old told E! News that she wanted to keep her big day “classy” and “simple.”

She explained, “I get to become a fairy princess on stage and wear incredible costumes and gowns to galas so, for me, I just want to have a simple, as easy-going day as I can have and just not have it be a big show. I just want it to be simple and classy and not feel like I’m in a tutu.”