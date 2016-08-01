Malia Obama dances at the Lollapalooza music festival – and Twitter goes wild

Is Malia Obama having the best summer ever? After a trip to Spain and celebrating her 18th birthday at the White House, the First Daughter has now been spotted having a great time at Lollapalooza in her hometown of Chicago.

Festival goers couldn't believe their eyes when they spotted the First Daughter in the crowd Photo: Getty Images

Twitter went wild with sightings of the statuesque teen, who blended in with the crowds at the music festival – with the exception of her standout squad, the Secret Service.

Was going hard to @CASHMERECAT and then Secret Service and Malia Obama just pull up pic.twitter.com/lfNRxWzwRu — Alex Lao (@alexanderlao) July 29, 2016



On Monday, @ACThePlug posted a clip of the future Harvard student, wearing a pink tube top and black shorts, dancing just off stage along with a group of girls.

Get it #MaliaObama! Can you guess what song I caught her vibing to @ LOLLA?



Full video: https://t.co/pG6k4ToSXg pic.twitter.com/ITqo7efd2G — AC (@ACThePlug) August 1, 2016



Another user, @idkdalia, posted a snap with the caption: "so malia obama was next to me at lolla today". NBD, of course.

so malia obama was next to me at lolla today pic.twitter.com/D22wiy48Yj — dalia (@idkdalia) July 30, 2016



The teenager, who definitely stole the show at the fest held at Grant Park through August 6, has been living her best life since graduating from Washington, D.C.'s private Sidwell Friends School in June.

After finishing high school, she traveled with mom Michelle Obama and little sister Sasha to Liberia, Morocco and Spain as part of the Let Girls Learn international initiative. It wasn't all work and no play though, as the teenagers were spotted headed out to shops like H&M during the visit to Madrid.

Malia was in Africa and Europe with mom Michelle earlier this summer Photo: Getty Images

And in late July, the young beauty, who showed off Spanish speaking skills earlier this year during a family trip to Cuba, made her way to Barcelona, Spain with pals and a team of several bodyguards.

On Independence Day, Maila celebrated her 18th birthday during the White House 4th of July party, which featured performances by Janelle Monae and Kendrick Lamar.

Any way you slice it, it looks like Malia is having a better summer than all of us!