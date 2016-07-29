Just when you thought Kim Kardashian and Kanye West couldn't surprise fans, they've illuminated a whole new dimension of their relationship. The couple, whose life is an open book everywhere from reality TV to Snapchat, opened up to Harper’s Bazaar's September issue about a host of intimate subjects including insecurities, over-the-top gifts (she rented him an island once) and their favorite parts of each other's bodies.

Photo: Karl Lagerfeld

Kanye revealed that his favorite part of Kim’s body isn’t her curves – it's her heart. Likewise the reality star, who graces the cover of the fashion magazine with her husband, said her favorite part of Kanye is also “his heart,” adding, “And I've always loved his legs.”

Photo: Karl Lagerfeld

During the in-depth interview, Kanye insisted he does not “have any insecurities” anymore, and revealed: “Here's something that's contrary to popular belief: I actually don't like thinking. I think people think I like to think a lot. And I don't. I do not like to think at all.”

North West's mom, meanwhile, admitted she can be insecure when it comes to her body. “I would say looking fat sometimes [is my biggest insecurity]. I really do take it seriously.... It does make me insecure when I'm heavy,” she said.

Photo: Karl Lagerfeld

One person who adores her figure is Kanye, who compared her famed sensual nude selfies to works of art. "I love beautiful shapes,” the 39-year-old musician said. “I feel like it's almost a Renaissance thing, a painting, a modern version of a painting. I think it's important for Kim to have her figure.”

The dad-of-two added, “To not show it would be like Adele not singing.”