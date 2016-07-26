Mariah Carey on her 'merger' with James Packer and why she's not going 'Elizabeth Taylor' with this marriage

It's all love and business for Mariah Carey and James Packer. The Touch My Body singer showed off all of her glam on the cover of Complex magazine's August/September issue and opened up about why her wedding, or 'merger' ultimately has to be a big deal.

"We would like for it not to be a big thing," but the reality is it has to be,” the 46-year-old told the magazine. “Because there’s things that are specifically mine, and he’s got huge friggin’ conglomerate stuff and I’m not looking to take that from him. So it has to be dealt with."

Mariah say her wedding to James will be a big deal Photo: Getty Images

She continued: "Anytime you get married to somebody [it does]—and I should know. This’ll be marriage number three. My bishop said to me, ‘I don’t want you to go Elizabeth Taylor on me!’ I said, ‘I’m not’—and then I said ‘Bye.’”

In fact, the only way that Mariah plans on relating to Elizabeth is with her massive 35-carat diamond ring her fiancé presented her with in January, when he popped the question in New York City. Mariah mentions that although it is evident that her husband-to-be is a billionaire, disclosing information about his work isn't the best idea. “He’s a private businessman and there are a lot of things with his companies that I just can’t talk about. It’s just not good for me to do.”

Mariah and James got engaged in January Photo: Instagram/@mariahcarey

Mariah can note that the pair, who dated for a little under a year before she said 'yes,' don't let their busy lifestyles or success get in the way of their love. "I don’t expect him to be at every little thing that I do, and vice versa" she said. "He’s got a lot of stuff on his plate and so do I. There’s a mutual understanding.”

In fact, James is 100 percent behind Mariah's career. The Mariah's World star shared that he is "obsessed" with her music. “Actually, if he didn’t like my music, then how would I be able to handle him being around when all I’m doing is creating?” she shared. “It’s cool.”

The couple have not yet set a date for their wedding, but the singer shares that the "goal" is to be married by the end of the year.

Mariah is mom to five-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Photo: Instagram/@mariahcarey

Mariah was previously married to music mogul Tommy Mottola in the '90s and America's Got Talent host Nick Cannon from 2008-2015, whom she shares five-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

When it came to ending her most recent marriage, the diva didn't plan for life to take that turn for divorce. "I never thought I would either," she said when talking about having children. "But I never thought I would have babies with someone and then get divorced. Like, ‘Oh, great job. Repeat your past. But life happens, and it was supposed to happen. It’s fine. For [my children], I wish it hadn’t happened that way. For me, it was...Guess it's over. Call it a day.”