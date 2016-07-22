Celine Dion explains her approach to raising her three boys since René Angélil's death

Celine Dion has found peace since losing her beloved husband René Angélil. The Power of Love singer revealed on NBC's TODAY Friday that she and her three sons — René-Charles, 15 and twins Nelson and Eddy Angelil, five — have turned to each other for strength.

"It's all about feeling very strong and positive. They sense it. They sense that mom is okay. They know what's going on. They know dad is not coming back. They know that they have to live with him, but differently," the 48-year-old said. "I didn’t make this like a drama thing. I’m very thankful that the way that he passed was not dramatic in front of the children.”

She later noted, "I look at my children and I see him through their eyes, and I tell them that dad is not gone. He lives within us. He's in our hearts."

René lost his battle to throat cancer back in January at age 73. Prior to his death, the five-time Grammy winner took a year-long hiatus to care for her ailing husband. "It's been a journey. It's been hard seeing the love of your life suffering for the last three years. It's been really hard, but millions of people are going through this," Celine said.

She continued, “I feel very strong because not only that he loved me so much for many, many lives to come – he gave me three magnificent kids, so much knowledge, stability and confidence.”

The I'm Alive artist also admitted that her role as a parent has changed without the music producer by her side. "We've always been partners for many, many, many years and I think he left the other 50 – we were 50-50 – I think he left the other 50 to me," she said. For me to be feeling very strong and manage and say to my kids, 'It's going to be fine.'"

Celine noted, “The most important role that I have in my life is to be a mother. I'm very proud to have three magnificent sons.”

Following her epic performance at TODAY's Citi Concert Series, the mom-of-three, who has been looking better than ever, took her place as the fourth-hour guest co-host alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. The morning show host, who recently lost her husband Frank Gifford, and Celine found comfort in each other bonding over their losses.

"I have to tell you I feel very strong," the singer told Kathie Lee. "I lost the man of my life, but I cannot live thinking this way. I have to say I found the best man in the world like you did for yourself and we were both extremely lucky and the luggage that we have will carry us for the rest of our lives and showing our kids that mom is fine and you're going to be okay." Kathie tearfully added, "We're all going up someday."

