This is why Mila Kunis is going to tell her and Ashton Kutcher's kids they are 'poor'

Mila Kunis is determined to keep her children grounded. The Bad Moms star opened up about her fear of raising a child "who is going to be an a-hole" during an AOL Build session in New York City on Wednesday.

"I don’t want to be the person who is responsible for putting that into the world," the 32-year-old confessed. "My one thing that I’ve always said is I just want my children to have empathy in life. I want my kids to be good kids."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

And just to be safe, the Ukrainian-born actress — who shares daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher with husband Ashton Kutcher and is expecting their second child — already has a master plan to avoid raising self-entitled kids in Hollywood.

Mila talks finding love with Ashton after dating Macaulay Culkin

"I figured I’m just going to lie. I feel like that is going to be my tactic. Until the kids are old enough to like search on the Internet, which I feel like I can buy myself a couple of years, I’m just going to go, ‘Mommy and daddy are poor,'" she revealed. "They’re just going to have to suck it up because too bad thats how I grew up, except we were poor, but it worked!"

Photo: Todd Williamson/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

Mila, who plays the fed up mom in the upcoming movie, added, "My kid will never know what it's like to not have fresh fruit. My kid will never know what it's like to not have electricity... I learned at a very early age to not say the word 'want.' That was out of my vocabulary. It just didn’t exist, and so I’m hoping that Wyatt one day will learn that the word ‘want’ is not necessary.”

DECLARATIONS OF LOVE FROM HOLLYWOOD COUPLES

Thankfully for Mila, it seems her one-year-old daughter is already shaping up to be a great kid. The expectant mom previously opened up about Wyatt to Glamour magazine saying, "I have a really sweet daughter. She wants to hug all the other kids."

MILA KUNIS AND MORE STARS EXPECTING BABIES IN 2016

She added, “I didn’t teach her to be sweet. It has nothing to do with me. I’ve realized you can control only so much.”

Bad Moms opens in theaters Friday, July 29.