She said yes! Miranda Kerr is engaged to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel. The supermodel announced the exciting news on her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 20.

The 33-year-old posted a black-and-white photo of her stunning diamond ring for her nearly 10 million followers. The announcement featured the newly engaged couple locking hands, with a Bitmoji cartoon depiction of Evan proposing to Miranda down on one knee with the words "Marry me!"

Photo: Instagram/@mirandakerr

Attached to the post, the former Victoria's Secret Angel wrote, “I said yes!!!” paired with heart emojis. A spokesperson for the Snapchat CEO told the Daily Mail that the pair “are extremely happy.”

The Australian model and Evan first met at a Louis Vuitton dinner back in 2014 and began dating in June of 2015. Miranda was previously married to British actor Orlando Bloom. The couple, who shared five-year-old son Flynn, split in 2013 after three years of marriage.

Photo: Jason Merritt/WireImage

Miranda admitted to the Net-A-Porter's January issue of The EDIT that she waited six months before introducing her son to her now-fiancé. “[Orlando and I] had to know the person for six months and feel good about them,” Miranda admitted. “Evan met Flynn, so yeah, things are going well. Orlando thinks he’s great. We’re just a modern family now!”

Despite their age difference, the mom-of-one revealed that the 26-year-old Internet entrepreneur is an old soul. “He acts like he’s 50,” she said. “He’s not out partying. He goes to work in Venice [Beach], he comes home. We don’t go out. We’d rather be at home and have dinner, go to bed early.”

But that’s not to say that Evan doesn’t make her feel young. “In some ways he does,” Miranda told the magazine, with a wink. “I’m telling you, I’ve got the best of both worlds!”