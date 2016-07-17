Mariah Carey shares sweet seaside snaps of twins Morrocan and Monroe during French getaway

La vie est belle for Mariah Carey's twins Morrocan and Monroe. The singing superstar uploaded several pictures of her adorable five-year-olds enjoying the sun, sea and sand in the South of France.

The family are currently vacationing on the French Riviera during the twins' summer break. Taking to Instagram, the We Belong Together singer has kept her 3.9 million followers up-to-date with a whole host of fun family activities.

The twins looked like they were having fun on a beach in the South of France Photo: Instagram/@mariahcarey

The 46-year-old has spent much of the last week aboard luxury yacht, the Artic P, owned by her billionaire fiancé James Packer. The songstress posted shots of herself cuddling up to her husband-to-be on the boat, as well as candid snaps of her spending time with her kids.

After returning from their time at sea, the mom-of-two took the twins for a day out at the beach. Once again, she took to social media to share a further two photos of the children, laughing and frolicking on the seashore. Making sure the twins' father Nick Cannon didn't feel left out of the family fun, the star thoughtfully tagged her ex-husband in the sweet pictures.

Mariah and her family spent several days aboard fiancé James Packer's luxury yacht Photo: Instagram/@mariahcarey

Despite being thousands of miles away, the America's Got Talent host clearly still had his children on his mind. The 35-year-old reposted one of Mariah's pictures and expressed his disbelief at how fast his young daughter is turning into a little lady.

“My little mermaid...I feel my baby is growing up too fast!! Somebody make it stop!!!!” he captioned the cute pic of Monroe wearing a mermaid's tail and matching scale-print leggings.



Monroe looked super cute dressed up as a mermaid Photo: Instagram/@mariahcarey

And she's not the first celebrity youngster to don the underwater trend. Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian's daughter North and niece Penelope were thrown a joint sea-themed birthday party. The pair looked adorable sporting matching mermaid costumes for the magical event.