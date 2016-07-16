Cameron Diaz opens up her relationship in rare heartfelt message about husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz is one proud wife, and she wants everyone to know it. To mark the release of her husband Benji Madden's latest music, the actress has posted a sweet and loving message on her Instagram account expressing her pride at her husband's achievements.

Alongside a clip from the music video for Life Can't Get Much Better, the latest release from Benji's band Good Charlotte, the 43-year-old opened up about her marriage to the rocker.

Cameron has written a heartfelt message about her husband and his band Good Charlotte Photo: Getty Images

“One of my favorite things about being married, is how much pride I take in my husband @benjaminmadden,” she wrote. “He makes me proud everyday.. One day it might be how generous and giving, another how gentle and thoughtful. Or when he is fiercely protective of the people he loves and cares about.

“And every single day I am so incredibly proud of his integrity as a human being.. But TODAY what I am most proud of is his talent... his gift.... Today his band @goodcharlotteband released their first album in 6 years #YouthAuthority.. What makes me even more proud is that he has released it on his own independent label MDDN...And it is so damn GOOOOOOOOD.”



The actress took to her Instagram to share her feelings Photo: Getty Images

The Bad Teacher star finished by saying that the album is “so full of love and hope and truth... about forging and holding onto love... I wish that everyone could write music to express their pain.. their fears... their hopes and dreams. Baby you amaze me... CONGRATS!!”

The Hollywood star's outpouring of love comes just a few days after Benji was praising his wife and her latest book release, The Longevity Book. Speaking to Newsweek he said, “I'm extremely proud of what she uses her platform for. She wants to change the conversation that's being had about women and ageing.

“It's been one of the most inspirational things in my life watching a woman be so courageous...she's got so much integrity. I'm a lucky guy that I get to experience that.”