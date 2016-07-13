Justin Theroux shows support for wife Jennifer Aniston by doing this after her powerful essay

Justin Theroux is standing by his wife Jennifer Aniston following her powerful op-ed for the Huffington Post. The 44-year-old showed his public support for the actress dubbing her his #WCW (Woman Crush Wednesday) July 13 on Instagram.

The Leftovers actor shared a black-and-white photo of a casually dressed Jennifer sitting on the floor, throwing up a “w” (whatever) sign. Attached to the image he wrote, “#wcw Here's just one reason why,” linking to the Friends star’s essay, followed by the hashtag “#gogirl.”

Photo: Instagram/@justintheroux

Melissa McCarthy also voiced her support for the actress telling Entertainment Tonight that she "one hundred thousand billion percent" agrees with Jennifer that women should stop being judged by their bodies. “Everybody needs to stop tearing down women,” the Ghostbusters star said. “It's always about the way we look – saying, ‘He's very interesting,’ ‘He’s a good writer,’ ‘She's looking older than she was last time we saw her.'"

She added, “It's a ridiculous thing. I just hope it gets to the point where it's embarrassing for people to have such a shallow thought.”

Jennifer, who has been the subject of countless pregnancy speculations in the past, penned the hot topic essay, which was published on Tuesday, to address her recent baby bump rumors as well as body shaming.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards

"For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of “journalism,” the “First Amendment” and “celebrity news," she wrote in the piece titled "For The Record." “The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing. The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty.”

"The sheer amount of resources being spent right now by press trying to simply uncover whether or not I am pregnant (for the bajillionth time... but who’s counting) points to the perpetuation of this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they’re not married with children," she added. "We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone. Let’s make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples. Let’s make that decision consciously, outside of the tabloid noise. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own “happily ever after” for ourselves.”

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While Jennifer admitted in the blog that she might become a mother "some day" she noted, "I’m not in pursuit of motherhood because I feel incomplete in some way, as our celebrity news culture would lead us all to believe."

The 47-year-old continued, "I resent being made to feel “less than” because my body is changing and/or I had a burger for lunch and was photographed from a weird angle and therefore deemed one of two things: “pregnant” or “fat.” Not to mention the painful awkwardness that comes with being congratulated by friends, coworkers and strangers alike on one’s fictional pregnancy (often a dozen times in a single day).”