Selena Gomez steals Instagram most liked crown from her ex Justin Bieber: See the winning photo

Selena Gomez is coming out ahead of her ex Justin Bieber on Instagram. The 23-year-old pop star has officially claimed the title for the most liked Instagram photo of all time. The record-breaking image is a photo posted by the Hands to Myself singer two weeks ago which shows her sipping from a bottle of Coca Cola that features the lyrics "You're the spark," from her song Me and the Rhythm.

Selena Gomez hold the title for most liked Instagram photo Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

"When your lyrics are on the bottle," she captioned the photo, which has since been liked over four million times.

CELEBS AND ROYALS LOVE A GOOD SELFIE

The winning shot took the title from Justin Bieber's throwback picture, featuring Selena, posted earlier this year. The Sorry singer's picture of him and Selena kissing gained likes from fans hoping for reconciliation from the pair who spilt 2014. Before Justin, the most liked photo on the social media site was Kendall Jenner's heart-shaped hair pic that garnered 3.6 million likes in 2015.

Feels A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 19, 2016 at 4:07pm PDT

In March, Selena became the official Queen of the photo sharing social media site with over 89 million followers, taking the title from her BFF Taylor Swift. The Same Old Lover singer, who takes time to think about lighting and makeup, took to her Instagram to thank those responsible for making it happen.

Not from my snap but if you want hilarious snaps follow @hungvanngo THANK YOU guys for all the love! So appreciative ALSO: just know that I'm fully aware being most followed isn't important. It's how you use your platform. Not how big it is A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 17, 2016 at 1:16pm PDT

"THANK YOU guys for all the love!," she captioned the video taken by makeup artist Hung Vanngo. "So appreciative. ALSO: just know that I'm fully aware being most followed isn't important. It's how you use your platform. Not how big it is."