Kim Kardashian gives rare glimpse of Saint West as they snuggle up in Snapchat video

Eating soul food and snuggling is how Kim Kardashian spent her Sunday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hosted a star-studded meal on July 10, which she dubbed “Soul Food Sunday.” The 35-year-old documented her A-list attendees on her Snapchat — but it was her seven-month-old son, Saint West, who stole the show.

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimmysnapchats) on Jul 10, 2016 at 6:15pm PDT

After showing her guests, including Kevin Hart and Terrence J, dining on fried chicken, sweet potato soufflé, mac and cheese and other dishes, Kim posted a sweet video of herself snuggling with her baby boy in her arms. In the adorable clip, Saint smiled as his mom planted a gentle kiss on his cheek.

Despite her huge social media presence, Kim has managed to keep her son largely out of the spotlight. Since welcoming Saint in December with husband Kanye West, the mom-of-two has only shared three photos of her little boy.

The very first picture of Saint came in February, when Kim released the image in honor of her late father Robert Kardashian's birthday. She shared the second snapshot in March, sweetly writing, "You're the sun in my morning babe, followed by the third in June, which showed Saint in his crib as he chewed on his tiny fingers.

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim recently opened up about her little boy’s latest milestones. “Saint is, like, almost standing. He’s only six months, but he is literally almost standing,” she told Women’s Wear Daily. “It’s wild. He’s the best. He’s the sweetest."

At the time, the reality star also revealed that her son is scared of dogs. Meanwhile Saint's big sister North West is all for getting a family pet. Kim previously shared, “North loves dogs, so I said, 'If you talk your dad into getting you a dog, your brother has to be comfortable,' and he was so not comfortable, so it saved me for a little bit longer from having to go and get a dog. She’s not cleaning up after it, so I want to stall for as long as possible.”