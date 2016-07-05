Ashton Kutcher and pregnant Mila Kunis have a funny date night in Seattle

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher looked anything but sleepless during their Fourth of July weekend trip to Seattle. The couple enjoyed a date night filled with laughs on Saturday at the Comedy Sportz improv club.

The former That ‘70s Show co-stars were in attendance at the adults-only performance of The Blue Show in the Emerald City. According to one of the comedy club's players, Mila and Ashton were laughing "a lot" during the show. Following the performance, the pair met with members of the show's cast.

Photo: Instagram/@notsoglad

CSz Seattle player, Emily Glad Elisei, took to her Instagram account to document the actors’ visit to the improv club. Attached to a meet and greet photo, she wrote, “Sooooo, no big deal or anything but MILA KUNIS AND ASHTON KUTCHER CAME TO SEE @cszseattle's Blue Show tonight!!! #totallyfreakingoutrightnow #cszseattle #Isawthemlauggingalot #ashtonkutcher #milakunis.”

The Hollywood couple's weekend trip followed on the heels of their pregnancy news. The Bad Moms star’s rep confirmed to HELLO! last month that she and her husband are expecting their second child. Mila and Ashton are already parents to one-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher.

The expectant mom, 32, kept her growing baby bump under wraps at the Washington state comedy show, donning a black sweatshirt and jeans, while her counterpart looked equally comfortable in a dark shirt, jeans and baseball cap.

Photo: Todd Williamson/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

In the past, Ashton has praised his wife as an incredible mom. He told previously told Ellen DeGeneres, “The most amazing thing about having a baby is my partner, Mila. She's the greatest mom.”

At the time, the soon-to-be dad-of-two, 38, also noted that the most surprising part about fatherhood is, “Just how much you can love another person.” The Ranch actor continued, “You think you know how much you can love another person and then you have a child and you realize you didn't know. It's infinitely rewarding.”