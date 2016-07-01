Priyanka Chopra lists the qualities of her perfect man and explains why dating isn't her thing

Just because Priyanka Chopra is one of Hollywood’s most beautiful stars doesn’t mean she’s going out with countless men. In fact, the 33-year-old admitted in a candid interview with InStyle that she has never been on a date. "I’ve never dated,” she told the publication's August issue. “I’ve always been in relationships.”

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

As it turns out, the Indian-born actress' approach to finding a partner stems from her cultural upbringing. “Dating as a concept doesn’t really exist in India,” she said, explaining that people back at home court each other rather than date.

Priyanka continued, "It's very different. You like someone, you court each other, you get into a relationship. You're answerable to each other. Whereas the non answerability of dating, my god, I don’t know if I would ever be able to. I've never done it, so I don't know."

Until the day she walks down the aisle, the Quantico star admittedly has no plans of jumping into the dating pool. She confessed, "I'll stay single until I’m married. I've always believed that."

Photo: Thomas Whiteside/InStyle

While she doesn't go on dates, the Baywatch actress does have a good idea of the type of man she wants. "I want to be with somebody who has drive but doesn’t take himself too seriously," Priyanka shared. “I don’t like people who are caged within how life should be. Life is transient, and it's a journey, and I want to be with somebody who can see that."

And you can expect the day she does find Mr. Right, that the whole world will be alerted. She said, "When I know I’ve met the right person to share the rest of my life with, I’ll shout it from the rooftops.”