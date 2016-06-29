Watch 49 stars including Sofia Vergara, John Stamos and Lady Gaga deliver eulogies for the 49 Orlando victims

Forty-nine Hollywood stars came together to pay tribute to the 49 victims killed in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting earlier this month. The 18-minute film titled “Stop the Hate” was published on June 29 on the Human Rights Campaign’s official YouTube. Text attached to the video reads: "It's on all of us to keep their memories alive, and to ensure part of their legacy becomes meaningful action to end hate violence."

The moving project, which was produced by Emmy winner Ryan Murphy, features stars from the Emmy-winning director's hit shows Glee and American Horror Story as well as celebrities like Lady Gaga, Lea Michele, Caitlyn Jenner, Chris Pine, Sofia Vergara, John Stamos reading eulogies for victims of the worst mass shooting in American history. "We want to ensure that what we do is effective," Human Rights Campaign president Chad Griffin told The Hollywood Reporter on set of the production. "It's on all of us to know each and every one of them by name and for their legacies to, in part, spur change on important issues."

