While their romance is over, Lindsey Vonn still harbors feelings for her ex, Tiger Woods. The Olympic athlete opened up about her former boyfriend during an interview with Access Hollywood on Wednesday, June 29.

“I still love him,” she revealed. “He is a great guy and he is a great father, and I have the utmost respect for him.” The 31-year-old continued, “I wish him the best and we are friends. We are just two adults and it didn’t work out.”

Tiger and Lindsey parted ways in 2015 after nearly three years of dating. Earlier this year, the blonde beauty sparked dating rumors stepping out with Hunger Games actor Alexander Ludwig, however she admitted on the show that she is still on the market. “I am single and I am ready to mingle,” the athlete said. “I have been single for over a year now.”

Lindsey announced her split from the professional golfer on her Facebook at the time. She wrote, “After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship. I will always cherish the memories that we've created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart. I will always admire and respect Tiger. He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Tiger — who shares daughter Sam and son Charlie Woods with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren — echoed Lindsey's words in an interview with Time back in December, admitting that their relationship was difficult because they “never had time together.”

“It was a great relationship, but it was so hard, when I’m training to do my sport, it takes umpteen hours to do, and I can’t travel, except to my tournaments, because I’m here dedicated to my two kids," he shared. "Meanwhile, most of her summer is spent in South America, at training camps in Chile and Argentina, and then you’ve got her season, which is mostly in Europe... It’s a relationship that was fantastic, but it just can’t work on that level. It just could not work. It was doing an injustice to both of us.”