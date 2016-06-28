Johnny Depp resurfaced in Los Angeles on Sunday night amidst his divorce drama with with ex Amber Heard. The 53-year-old actor hit the stage sporting a mohawk on June 26 — sans his band — at the Comedy Store in Hollywood.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star surprised guests at the famous venue when he jumped onstage during comedian Mat Edgar's set. According to E! News, the actor joked that the comedian's time was up.

Johnny arrived to the L.A. spot with his pal Doug Stanhope, who is currently being sued by Amber in a defamation lawsuit. Doug came to his friend's defense alleging that the actress was "blackmailing" Johnny with the alleged claims of domestic abuse.

Sunday's outing marked the first time the Jack Sparrow star was spotted stateside since returning from his private island in the Bahamas. Prior to his trip, Johnny was in Europe touring with his band, the Hollywood Vampires.

Amber filed for divorce from the dad-of-two back in May and was granted a temporary restraining order against the actor after claiming he had abused her throughout the "entirety" of their 15-month marriage. Earlier this month, the former couple's restraining order hearing was postponed until August 15 and 16, according to a spokesperson for the L.A. Superior Court.

Apart from his friend Doug, a slew of famous faces have come to the Sweeney Todd star's defense including his daughter Lily-Rose Depp and former partner Vanessa Paradis. Now, Winona Ryder, who was engaged to Johnny as a teenager, opened up to Time about her ex's current scandal.

Winona said, "I can only speak from my own experience, which was wildly different than what is being said. He was never, never that way towards me. Never abusive at all towards me. I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves."

"I’m not calling anyone a liar. I’m just saying, it’s difficult and upsetting for me to wrap my head around it," she also noted. "I have never seen him be violent toward a person before. It’s just hard to picture. The only word I can come up with is unimaginable. You know with certain people you hear something and go, “I can see that.” But this isn’t that. So anyway this is the first time I’ve said anything so I don’t know. I can only offer my own experience. It’s such a serious, horrible thing to be accused of."