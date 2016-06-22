Uma Thurman is recovering from an equestrian accident, according to Page Six. The Pulp Fiction star suffered multiple broken bones after being thrown from a horse earlier this week. “Uma was in an equestrian accident," a rep for the actress told the site. "She was training on a young thoroughbred who got spooked. She was thrown and broke a few bones."

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

News of the injury surfaced after the 46-year-old was reportedly spotted walking “gingerly” into La Plage restaurant in St. Barts with her children. Uma shares daughter Maya, 17, and son Levon Thurman-Hawke, 14 with ex-husband Ethan Hawke, and three-year-old daughter Luna Thurman-Busson, whom she welcomed with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson in 2012.

Amid reports of the accident, the mom-of-three posted an Instagram photo on Tuesday of her daughters enjoying their summer break. In the laid-back, vacation photo, Maya, who is a dead ringer for her famous mother, was photographed snapping a selfie of herself as her little sister Luna laid on her lap.

Photo: Instagram.com/ithurman

Uma captioned the tender sister moment, “Baby Selfie et Baba #summertime.”

Last year, the Kill Bill star admitted that she is besotted with her children. “I’m madly in love with all of my children and very proud of them,” Uma told People magazine. “I think they conduct themselves with a lot of dignity and respect for others. It’s all a parent could dream of.”