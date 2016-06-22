Priyanka Chopra isn't up in arms about her recent Maxim India cover. In fact, the 33-year-old beauty was a good sport as she took to her Instagram to chime in on the controversy surrounding the alleged photoshopped cover.

Priyanka had some fun while chiming in on the armpit debate Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

"Here is another "pit-stopping" picture to add to the debate. #WillTheRealArmpitPleaseStandUp #nofilter #armpitdiaries," she captioned the photo which shows her looking out into the street with her arms raised above her head.

The great armpit debate started when Priyanka shared a photo of her Maxim India cover with her fans on social media last week. Critics were not impressed by the idea of the actress' underarms appearing without flaw as she posed for the spread, which named her "The Hottest Woman in Hollywood," in a sheer black ensemble while holding her ponytail straight up.

My new cover! Thank you @maxim.india #pctopsmaximhot100 #maximhot100 @stephaniebbmakeup @tedgibson A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 17, 2016 at 1:18am PDT

At the time of the magazine's release, Priyanka was thrilled to share it with her fans. "My new cover. Thank you @maxim.india #pctopsmaximhot100 #maximhot100 @stephaniebbmakeup @tedgibson."

No stranger to critics, the new Baywatch star learned at a young age how to overcome critics and bullies. " “I had major self-esteem issues growing up and was always very nervous and scared as a kid," the former beauty queen shared in an interview with New You magazine last year."

Priyanka learned how to overcome tough critics at a young age Photo: Getty Images

"I got up one day and said, 'Enough.' The color of my skin, the hair I have—there are so many things about me that may not be conventional. But as soon as I chose to own it and walk out the door wearing confidence, people looked at me differently.”