Former The Voice contestant Christina Grimmie has been laid to rest. The singer's family and friends gathered to bury the 22-year-old, who died after she was killed by a fan outside her concert in Orlando, Florida last Friday.

The private funeral, that was paid for Christina's former The Voice coach Adam Levine, took place on Thursday afternoon. A source told People it was an “intimate gathering” for those closest to the late star.

The singer was laid to rest in a private funeral on Thursday Photo: Getty Images

On Friday, a public memorial will also be held in Christina's honor. For those wishing to pay their respects, the Fellowship Alliance Chapel in Medford, New Jersey, will be open from 3 – 8 p.m. EST, with a service starting at 8 p.m.

Earlier this week, the Evesham Township in New Jersey saw hundreds of mourners come together to hold a candlelight vigil for the singer. Christina's brother Marcus said at the gathering, “She loved this town, she loved this state, she loved singing, she loved the Lord and she loved me and she was my baby sister.”

The star, who had a large YouTube following, was fatally shot as she attended a meet and greet outside Orlando's Plaza Live following her show with band Before You Exit. Since her passing, it has been revealed that her killer Kevin James Loibl, who then took his own life, was a fan suffering from mental illness.



Christina's brother Marcus thanked fans for their support at the vigil Photo: Getty Images

Days following his sister's death, Marcus took to his Facebook page to express his devastation, but also to thank fans for their support at this difficult time. “She was a partner in life. A superstar. A goofball. Introverted. And a friend to everyone. Genuinely."

Since her death, The Voice coaches and other celeb friends of Christina have also publicly mourned her loss. Blake Shelton tweeted that he was “disgusted and heartbroken." Christina Aguilera also wrote: " So sad passing of @TheRealGrimmie. Beautiful member of #TheVoice family & true #Fighter. My heart goes out to her family, friends & fans."