Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's heated divorce seems to be boiling down. The former couple's restraining order hearing that was originally set for Friday, June 17, has been postponed.

A spokesperson for the LA Superior Court confirmed that the case will now be held on August 15 and 16, following a telephone discussion between the judge and the former couple's lawyers on Thursday.

The temporary restraining order against the actor will remain in effect until that time, the spokesperson added.

Amber and Johnny have postposed their reschedule restraining order hearing Photo: Getty Images

TMZ reports that until the new hearing date both of the Hollywood stars' legal teams are keeping a safe distance between them, as they try to come to terms with the dissolution of their 15-month marriage, including property and spousal support.

The 30-year-old actress was scheduled to testify against Johnny at the hearing with claims that she allegedly suffered physical abuse during the course of their relationship. When Amber filed for the order of protection, she submitted photos showing bruises she suffered in a reported incident with the 52-year-old.

Amber filed for divorce after 15-months of marriage on May 23 Photo: Getty Images

When filing for the divorce on May 23,The request was denied by a judge since the temporary restraining order was granted. The Justice League actress then retracted her request to not be "used against me to distract and divert the public away from the very serious real issue of domestic violence," she claimed in the documents. However, Amber still has the right to request spousal support in the divorce, after her restraining order against her ex is handled.

Following the news of the pair's divorce, Johnny broke his silence with a statement from his rep that read: "Given the brevity of this marriage and the most recent and tragic loss of his mother, Johnny will not respond to any of the salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation and lies about his personal life. Hopefully the dissolution of this short marriage will be resolved quickly."

Amber and Johnny tied the knot in a civil ceremony at their Los Angeles home on February 3, 2015. The pair marked the occasion with a larger ceremony on Johnny’s private island in the Bahamas.