When Kim Kardashian can’t sleep, she heads to Google. The 35-year-old social media maven took to her Twitter to chat it up with her fans after suffering the affects of jet lag from her long trip to Paris and gave them a lesson in criminal justice in the process.

"Just read the story of Kerry Max Cook. He had been on death row for a murder he didn’t commit for almost 40 years,” the first message in her series of tweets on the topic read. “His charges were just dropped after DNA evidence was finally brought in and cleared him. Can u imagine being wrongly imprisoned for 40 yrs. These are the types of media stories I google when I can’t sleep.”

She continued tweeting: "Wait prosecutors agreed to drop the murder charges, but they will continue to oppose Cook’s claims of actual innocence. Always a hang up!. This will now prevent him from receiving the compensation he deserves for the decades he spent on death row. You should google Kerry Max Cook his story is fascinating and heart breaking #RightThisWrong."

It’s no surprise that the mommy of two-year-old North and Saint, 5 months, is into the world of criminal justice. Her late father Robert Kardashian was one of the leading defense attorneys in the infamous O.J. Simpson murder trail in 1995, in which the football star was found not guilty of killing his wife and Kardashian family friend Nicole Brown Simpson.

Kim has also shared her interest in forensics during an interview in the June issue of Vogue Australia. When asked which career path she would choose if she wasn't in the limelight, she replied, “I would be a forensic investigator and live a normal life."

Since her life is far from normal, Kim had some of her followers from across the world to keep her company during her late night Twitter spree. Her early morning session included taking suggestions for her Kim Kardashian app and an update on North. When one fan asked if Kim could believe that she and Kanye’s oldest child will be turning three soon, she replied, “She’s so big! I can’t believe it.”

After signing off around 6:30 a.m. her time, Kim reemerged two hours later posting a picture of North giving her mom side eye with the caption, "Mood." It wasn't all play in Paris for Kim and Kanye. The couple spent some time on a special shoot with Karl Lagerfeld. While Kim didn't spill any details, she and Kanye captured part of the moment with a selfie featuring Carine Roitfeld. "It all started with @carineroitfeld #BazaarIcons."

After Paris, the Kardashian-West clan will be gearing up to hit the road for Kanye's first tour in three years. The Saint Pablo tour kicks off August 25 in Indianapolis, Indiana and will make stops in almost 40 cities in the United States and Canada.