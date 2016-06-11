Former The Voice contestant Christina Grimmie has tragically passed away at the age of 22. The singer was taken to hospital after she was shot at her concert in Orlando, Florida.

Her rep confirmed the sad news to People late on Friday evening saying, “It is with a heavy heart that we can confirm that Christina has passed and went home to be with the Lord. She was shot at her show in Orlando, and unfortunately didn’t survive the gunshot wounds. We ask at this time that you respect the privacy of her family and friends in their time of mourning.”

Christina has passed away aged 22 Phot: Getty Images

Christina, who was the opening act for the group Before You Exit, was signing autographs outside the Plaza Live, in Orlando, Florida, when an armed man with two guns opened fire on her. Her brother tackled the man to the ground before he fatally shot himself, authorities said in a press conference.

The young singer songwriter shot to fame when she competed on season six of the competition The Voice. The brunette came in third under the mentorship of Adam Levine. Upon hearing about the shooting fellow coach Blake Shelton took to his Twitter to express his shock at the incident. “Just hearing about this…Is this all true? Anybody know she’s doing?” When he was updated about Christina’s then critical condition by a fan he responded saying “ok…praying.”

The singer was playing the Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida Photo: Getty Images

Also very shaken by the events, actress Ashley Tisdale expressed her feelings on her Twitter page saying, “Please pray for @TheRealGrimmie I can’t even put into words how I feel #PrayForChristina.” As did the most recent The Voice winner Alisan Porter, who said, “My heart is with @TheRealGrimmie tonight. I’m speechless. #PrayForChristina.”

The hashtag #PrayForChristina quickly became a trending topic on the social media site, as fans shared their support and wrote tributes for the young singer.