Kanye West is feeling the birthday love. The rapper, who turned 39 on Wednesday, June 8, received a loving birthday wish from his wife of two years, Kim Kardashian. The reality star penned a message to the Yeezy designer on her website and app in a post titled "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BABE!"

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Magazine

"Happy birthday to my best friend!" the 35-year-old wrote. "I usually would be scared for us to get older, but as each year passes, I'm just happy we have more time on this Earth together! I love you so much and hope this year brings you so much happiness."

Attached to the birthday post was a collage of tender moments between the couple and their daughter North West from over the years — the couple also share son Saint West, whom they welcomed in December of 2015. Kim posted the same message on her Instagram account attached to a photo of herself and the birthday boy locked in a kiss.

The TV star wasn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to extend birthday wishes to Kanye. Matriarch Kris Jenner also paid tribute to the Life of Pablo artist on her social media. She captioned an Instagram photo of Kanye: "Happy birthday to my son, North and Saint’s daddy and Kim’s soul mate, #KanyeWest. To say you are special is an understatement… you are one of a kind!!!!"

Kris continued, "You inspire, you lead, you’re the most incredible father and a wonderful friend. We are so blessed to have you in our lives!!! I'm so proud of you and I love you so much. Happy birthday!!!! #love #family #blessed #proudmama #happybirthdaykanye."

Like Kim, both Kourtney, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 31, wished the dad-of-two a happy birthday on their respective websites. "Happy Birthday Kanye! Wishing you a year of many more adventures, all of which I can tag along – as always. Long live Yeezus," the oldest Kardashian sister wrote.

Photo: KIMOJI/khloewithak.com

Khloe shared a number of photos of the Mercy singer on her site writing, "Happy birthday to one of the most creative and intelligent people I know!!! Kanye, I couldn't have picked a better husband for my big sister and I am so happy that you're in our lives!" She added, "I hope your birthday makes you feel this good," including a KIMOJI of Kanye laughing.

The youngest siblings of the family, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, also took the time to write messages for their brother-in-law. "Happy birthday, Kanye! You're such a creative and innovative person. Never stop making Yeezy—because I love to wear everything," Kendall, 20, penned on her site. "And, never stop making music—because it's the best, lol. You constantly inspire me to just be me because you are always so true to yourself. You and Kim are ultimate couple goals! You're the best husband my sister could have. We love you!"

Meanwhile Kylie kept it short and sweet on her app. The 18-year-old wrote, "Happy birthday, Kanye!!! I love you and all that you bring to our family so much. Your passion and creativity inspires me in everything I do."