We will soon be keeping up with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna on new reality series

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are ready for their close up! The newly engaged couple have signed on to do their own six part docu-series on E!. Rob, 29, and 28-year-old Chyna's show will premiere later this year and chronicle the couples whirlwind romance from engagement to the birth of their first child.

Rob and Chyna's new series is set to premiere later this year Photo: Getty Images

"Very few love stories have created as much pop culture buzz as Rob and Chyna's, and we are thrilled to see Rob in such a happy place," Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President of Original Programming & Development at E!, said in a statement. "We are excited to share the next chapter in their relationship."

In the spirit of giving their fans something to look forward to, the makeup artist took to her Instagram last week to post the very first picture of the newest member of the Kardashian clan, attached to a message for her fiancé.

CELEBRITIES EXPECTING BABIES IN 2016

"For a long time I felt like King was going to be an only child. That he was my greatest blessing and we were gonna live happily ever after together Just the 2 of us, I was no longer looking for love because I thought I had all that I needed. We needed. But look at God," Chyna, who shares three-year-old son King with rapper and Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Tyga said in part.

Rob and Chyna announced their engagement on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@blacchyna



STARS WHO ANNOUNCED THEIR ENGAGEMENTS VIA INSTAGRAM

She continued: "Here I am Engaged to be married to one of the greatest men I know who loves King & I unconditionally AND having another bundle of joy! I just want to say Never give up & ALWAYS have faith because fairytales DO come True. #LookAtOurLittleNugget#KingsGoingToBeABigBrother"

Kim Kardashian opens up about Rob's baby news

Rob and Chyna (whose real name is Angela White) announced their engagement in the beginning of April. Just weeks later, the couple took to Instagram to share the news that they were expecting their first child.

Since starting his relationship with the model, Rob has transitioned back onto social media and even on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The Arthur George sock designer has not only boasted about his love for his fiancée on his social media, but his drastic weight loss as well.

In a post via Instagram, Rob posted a picture of him and Chyna and credits her to helping him get on the right track. "Looking from where I started 298lbs to my current weight now 248.4lbs) I'm focused and determined to reach my goal weight 200-205lbs...Happy I found my motivation."