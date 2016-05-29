Lady Charlotte Wellesley and Alejandro Santo Domingo marry in lavish Spanish wedding

Lady Charlotte Wellesley, the daughter of the Duke of Wellington and Princess Antonia of Prussia, has married American-Colombian billionaire business tycoon Alejandro Santo Domingo. The couple tied the knot on Saturday at the Church of the Incarnation in Illora, a small town nestled in the hills 25 miles northwest of Granada, Spain.

The bride looked stunning as she arrived at the church accompanied by her father. The 25-year-old wore a cream, off-the-shoulder gown with a long train, and finished off her bridal look with a long lace veil.

The couple emerge from the church as husband and wife Photo: Gtres

The pair, who got engaged last July, exchanged their vows in a Catholic ceremony in front of their closest friends and family, including the Duchess of Cornwall, Czech model Eva Herzigova, Spain’s former King Juan Carlos I and Alejandro’s niece Tatiana Santo Domingo and her husband, Monaco royal Andrea Casiraghi.

Following the nuptials, the new husband and wife and their wedding party traveled from the church to the Duke’s nearby 2,400-acre estate, for the reception.

The Duchess of Cornwall looked lovely in a cream tiered dress Photo: Gtres

The evening before the big day, the couple invited their guests to a pre-wedding drinks party. The Duchess of Cornwall beamed broadly as she arrived at the reception, and was dressed conservatively in a blue linen dress which she accessorized with a brown leather clutch bag and cream heels.

It looked to be a joyous affair with live music and dancing. Giving an insight into the glamorous festivities, one guest uploaded a video onto their Instagram page of Charlotte and her fiancé sharing a sweet kiss during the party.

The bride's page boys and flower girls wore cream and olive colored outfits Photo: Gtres

Earlier this month, the pair threw a lavish three-day party in Alejandro's native Colombia to mark their upcoming wedding. The celebration, that was held on the beaches of Baru and in the city of Cartagena, was attended by 300 guests including the President of Colombia.