Luisana Lopilato's update on her and Michael Bublé's sons: 'Noah gives Elias kisses'

Luisana Lopilato doesn’t mind being outnumbered by boys. In fact, the Argentinian actress, who shares two sons with husband Michael Bublé, calls living in a house filled with testosterone “easy.”

"I love my boys they take care of me so good," she told HELLO!.

Photo: Instagram.com/luisanalopilato

The 29-year-old welcomed her second child, Elias Bublé, earlier this year. Luisana and Michael are also parents to son Noah, 2. After bringing home their new bundle of joy in January, the Fair Market Value star admitted that it took Noah some time to settle into his role as a big brother.

“It was difficult the first two months but now he’s really getting it,” She said. “[Noah] knows he has a brother and he will pass by and he goes and kisses him.” Luisana added, "He’s starting to really know that Elias is not leaving and he’s going to stay here with us.”

The family-of-four will have plenty of time together at home in Vancouver as Michael continues his break from music. The Haven’t Met You Yet crooner announced earlier this month that he will be undergoing vocal chord treatment.

Photo: Instagram.com/michaelbuble

In a message to fans, he tweeted, "I wanted to let you know that I am bowing out of some upcoming events due to pending vocal surgery which will require a period of time for me to rest and recover. No talking or singing for awhile, but my doctors expect a complete recovery.”

Since Michael's announcement, Luisana admitted that the musician, 40, is “doing okay.” She explained, "He is so busy he doesn’t have time to care of himself. So it’s time to go and do some tests and some things because in his career it’s one thing after the other, it never stops. But he’s doing so good."

Meanwhile the blonde beauty is gearing up for the release of her first English-speaking film, Fair Market Value (due out later this year) and another project she will begin filming this summer with Harvey Keitel and Hayden Christensen. As for how she balances her career and motherhood, Luisana said, "It’s so easy when you have a husband like I have in that he supports me a lot. He really supports my career. We really talk and see our schedules and we try to put everything together. He’s really helping me a lot."