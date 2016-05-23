Eva Longoria has achieved the impossible. The newlywed got her pal Victoria Beckham to wear a pair of Uggs — yes, you read that correctly!

The day after tying the knot to José 'Pepe' Bastón in a garden ceremony, the actress shared a photo of her and Victoria’s feet looking mighty comfy post-festivities in the grey footwear, while overlooking Lake Avándaro.

Photo: Instagram.com/evalongoria

Attached to the scenic photo, Eva wrote, “Morning after foot attire... Me and VB relaxing by the lake  #YesIGotHerToWearUggs” Not long after, the former Spice Girl reposted the photo writing, “I can't believe she put me in Uggs!! You can't say no to the bride!!!! x vb.”

Victoria, who admitted earlier this year that she “can't do heels anymore,” played an important role in her friend’s special day. The fashion designer designed the 41-year-old’s signature silhouette white wedding gown.

Photo: Donna Newman

Eva and Pepe gave HOLA! USA the privilege of publishing the first exclusive photo of them as newlyweds, in which they both beamed with happiness making their exit down the aisle as husband and wife.

Following the ceremony, Eva shared a photo of their wedding rings writing that she was still “floating.” The actress also posted the exclusive HOLA! photo on her account, which she captioned, “Happiest day of my life!” adding “#CouldHeBeAnyMoreHandsome?”

A video posted by Amaury Nolasco (@amaurynolasco) on May 23, 2016 at 8:47am PDT

The newlyweds exchanged vows in an exclusive vacation spot located west of Mexico City surrounded by 80 relatives and close friends, which included Victoria and her husband David Beckham along with Ricky Martin, Mario Lopez and Melanie Griffith.

During their celebrations, which according to Victoria involved "#toomuchtequilla," the blushing bride joined fellow celebrity guest Ricky Martin on stage where they danced to a song by Puerto Rican boy band Menudo.

Photo: Instagram.com/evalongoria

After a fun-filled weekend, Eva and Pepe have already departed for their Honeymoon, which HOLA! USA reports will last until June 9. Sharing a snap of her and her husband’s honeymoon-ready ensembles, the Telenovela star penned, “Matching pajamas? Check! Matching slippers? Check! Got my husband? Check! #HoneyMoon #LunaDeMiel #Love #HusbandAndWife.”