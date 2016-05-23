Kim Kardashian and Kanye West mingle with royals at 'La Traviata' opening in Rome

It was a night at the opera for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The power couple stepped out on Sunday evening to attend the opening of Sofia Coppola’s La Traviata at the Teatro dell'Opera in Rome, joined by a host of stylish names from Olivia Palermo to Princess Olympia of Greece.

The pair returned to Italy — where they tied the knot — just a few days ahead of their second wedding anniversary (May 24). Kim showed off her famous curves wearing a crème, one-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown featuring a thigh-high split, while her husband donned an all-black ensemble.

Kim and Kanye arrive at the opera Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

The reality star documented the evening on her Snapchat account, sharing a video of herself with designer Valentino, who designed the costumes for the Italian production.

Kim and her rapper husband mingled with a slew of other celebrities and royals who were in attendance for the opera’s grand opening. Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece made the opening night a family affair. The royal was joined in the Eternal City by her daughter Princess Olympia and sister Pia Getty.

Crown Princess Marie Chantal of Greece and sister Pia Getty Photo: Instagram.com/mariechantal22

Olympia posted a photo of herself wearing a chic embellished dress with the designer. Attached to the picture, she wrote, “A night at the opera @realmrvalentino @privategg thank you for such a beautiful night.”

Princess Olympia and designer Valentino Photo: Instagram.com/olympiagreece

Keira Knightley, joined by her rocker husband James Righton, stunned in a red velvet Valentino dress. Other A-list attendees included actress Monica Bellucci and The Royals star Elizabeth Hurley.