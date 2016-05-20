Henry Cavill and Tara King may have broken up but 'remain good friends'

Superman has a friend rather than a nemesis in his ex-girlfriend. Henry Cavill was supported by his reported ex-girlfriend Tara King last weekend during the Durrell Wildlife Challenge charity race.

The former couple was photographed together in Henry’s native Jersey, United Kingdom on May 15, sporting running gear for the 13K race, which aimed to raise funds for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Following the competition, the Superman star shared a solo photo of himself and his medal. Attached to the photo he wrote, “Just finished the 13k race in a definitely average time."

Henry added, "There were a lot more hills than I was expecting! (and other excuses). At this stage I was even more grateful to Glacèau Smartwater for being one of the sponsors for The Durrell Challenge!”

Photo: Instagram.com/henrycavill

While the actor and 19-year-old came together for the charity event, Us Weekly reported on May 19 that the couple has split. A source told the magazine, “She was in too deep and he didn't want anything too serious. He has a lot going on right now."

They added, "They'll remain good friends, but it just wasn't meant to be. No fight, just not meant to be.”

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The 33-year-old, who was initially "intimidated" by the college student, opened up about his relationship with Tara earlier this year. Henry said, “She protects me and is protective of me when I am having a hard time. She's there when I need looking after and the world is a little too heavy."

"Then she will happily take that weight for me and make sure that I am OK," the Justice League star continued. "Tara allows me to be me and she doesn't have a problem with that. She treats me like a normal human being."