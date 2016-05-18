Kim Kardashian couldn't be happier for Rob Kardashian and his impending bundle of joy. The reality star opened up about her brother and Blac Chyna's pregnancy, admitting that she is "really happy" for the expectant parents.

"I mean, it's so exciting. It's a really exciting time for him," Kim told Entertainment Tonight, while out at the de Grisogono party during the Cannes Film Festival.

Kim stepped out for the de Grisogono party Photo: WireImage

The 35-year-old is already convinced that Rob will make a great father when the newest member of the Kardashian family arrives. She said, "I think he'll be the best dad. He's really just such a good, good person."

As for whether Kim and husband Kanye West are sharing parenting advice with the first-time dad, Kim revealed, "We give him – I think more me – give him advice and it's just been a really fun time." The TV star, who is a mom to daughter North West and son Saint West, added, "I'm really happy for them."

Soon to be parents Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Photo: WireImage

Rob, 29, and his fiancée, whose real name is Angela Renée White, confirmed that they were expecting their first child together in early May. The exciting baby news came a month after the pair revealed that they were engaged. Blac is already a mom to three-year-old son King Cairo, whom she shares with her ex Tyga, who recently split from Rob’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner recently spoke out about the dad-to-be and how “proud” she is of him. The former Olympian said, “You know, everybody goes through tough times in their life and deals with a lot of different things." Caitlyn continued, "I always look at it as 'Everybody has their stuff,' you know? It's how you deal with your stuff, and how you come out the other end."