Cameron Diaz reveals the one thing she never thought she would do in her 40s

Cameron Diaz has admitted that she never thought she would get married after she celebrated her 40th birthday. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the actress said she thought she was passed the age of marriage when she hit the landmark age.

Responding to the question, "What's something new that you've tried in recent years that took you by surprise?", she replied, “Marriage.” The Bad Teacher star married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in an intimate ceremony last year held at her Beverly Hills home.

The star thought marriage was not on the cards for her Photo: Getty Images

The 43-year-old said, “That was the biggest thing I've done in my 40s, and it opened me up in different way. It's pretty awesome. I didn't think it was something I'd do, and I don't know if I'd have done it if I hadn't met my husband. It was a surprise.”

Marriage hasn't been the only new experience of Cameron's 40s. She also commented on how her body has adapted to aging. “Your body changes in so many little ways. It doesn't react the same way that it used to,” she admitted.



Cameron married Benji in January 2015 Photo: Getty Images

“I don't get the results that I used to as easily as I once did. Now I look at myself and I realize, 'Oh right. I'm in this time now in my life where I have to be thoughtful. If I slack off, things don't come back so easily. I have to be committed.'”

The 5ft 7in actress also believes it is important to dress for how you feel. “Even when you're a certain age, it's all a matter of how you present yourself, how old your spirit is, and where you are in your life,” she said.

Despite all this, there is one item in Cameron's 2000s wardrobe that she wouldn't be pulling out again. “I'm definitely not doing tube tops. No way,” she joked.