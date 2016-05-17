Newly engaged 'Glee' star ​Becca Tobin thought her fiancé's proposal was fake

Becca Tobin is feeling pretty glee-ful these days. The former Glee star revealed on Tuesday's episode of her LadyGang podcast that she is engaged to her boyfriend Zach Martin.

"I got engaged!" she told co-hosts Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek. Following cheers from the show's hosts, Becca continued, "This hurts me so much because this [attention] is like the part of being engaged that I don’t want, so this is painful for me.”

When it came time for her fiancé to pop the question, the 30-year-old confessed that she thought he was joking. She said, “Every single person thought I was kidding. I thought he was kidding when he had the ring in front of my face! I thought it was fake.”

While Becca is “thrilled” to be engaged, you won’t “ever” see her posting “I’m so lucky to marry my best friend, any of like that garbage,” she said because it makes her "stomach turn.”

Without going into detail about the proposal, the actress admitted, "We don’t have like an extravagant story. I told him I would, like, castrate him if he did anything crazy. I really didn’t want, like, a thing, so it was, like, really perfect for me. So there you go. One day I’ll tell the story.”

News of Becca’s engagement comes almost two years after her boyfriend Matt Bendik was found dead in a Philadelphia hotel room. Following his death in July of 2014, she penned a moving tribute to Matt and thanked her fans for their support.

Attached to a photo of herself and her late boyfriend, she wrote, "Thank you all for the love and support. Matt was the most extraordinary man I knew and he will live in my heart forever."