Ivanka Trump reveals sweet Met Gala tradition with her 'little gentleman' son Joseph

Cue the awwws! Prior to hitting the 2016 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit carpet with husband Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump was escorted to her car by another gentleman — her two-year-old son Joseph Frederick Kushner.

The businesswomen posted a throwback photo on Thursday of herself and little man, revealing her family's Met Gala tradition. Joseph looked adorable in a child's tux and sneakers, while Ivanka was red hot in a Ralph Lauren Collection jumpsuit.

A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on May 12, 2016 at 6:37am PDT



The 34-year-old captioned the sweet mother-son snap, “ #TBT to the #MetGala. Joseph has become quite the little gentleman. It's become a family tradition for him to escort me to the car and see us off. #ManusXMachina.”

Last year the toddler helped his mother with her Prabal Gurung train as she made her way out to the 2015 event celebrating the opening of the China: Through the Looking Glass exhibit.

Little Joseph also helped mom out last year Photo: Instagram.com/IvankaTrump

Attached to the photo she wrote, "Excited to share more pics from the #MetGala, but had to start off with this favorite of Joseph helping me with my train! There is just something about a boy in a bow-tie!"

This year, Ivanka hit the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology carpet just a few weeks after she and Jared welcomed their third child, Theodore James. The couple are also parents to four-year-old daughter Arabella Rose.

Ivanka and Jared are also parents to baby Theodore and four-year-old daughter Arabella Photo: Instagram.com/IvankaTrump

When announcing her pregnancy back in September the then-expectant mom penned a message on her site that read, “At the end of the day, it's my family that is at the centre of my life.” Following the birth of Theodore in March, she tweeted, “My heart is full.”

Ivanka’s father Donald Trump recently spoke out about his new grandson to HELLO!. When asked about the newborn, the presidential candidate replied that he is "great." Donald added, "So beautiful, Theodore. Beautiful!"