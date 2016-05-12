When it comes to Jennifer Aniston, Kaley Cuoco can't hide just how big a fan she is. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Big Bang Theory star talked about her encounter with the actress. "I’m kind of like a secret crazy obsessed Jennifer Aniston fan,” she said to the host when asked who she was most excited to meet during NBC's All-Star Tribute to Jim Burrows in February.

Kaley says that she has been a fan of Jennifer since Friends Photo: Getty Images

“So, she was there and her table was very close to my table," she added about the 47-year-old beauty. "So my sister and I kept looking at her, so I told my sister, ‘You know what, this has to be my moment, I have to go and introduce myself.”

Kaley shared that when she finally got the courage to go up to the Mother’s Day star, she was shocked that she already knew her name. “So she turns around and goes 'Kaley.' And it was like the skies opened up, and she smells like a garden. It was everything that I dreamed it would be.”

Kaley says Jennifer smells like a garden Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer attended the all-star tribute with her former Friends castmates, while Kaley attended with her Big Bang Theory cast. The 30-year-old didn’t only come away with the memory of her encounter, but a picture too. “I had my cast come over and I was like 'guys we gotta get this photo.'”

Kaley captioned the picture on her social media, which also featured Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg and Jim Parsons and Friends alums Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, “Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can’t breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs died and went to heaven.”

Kaley got a picture of the moment for her Instagram Photo: Instagram/@normancook

In the picture Kaley is hanging on to Courteney Cox because she “had to be touching one of them.” When asked if she still keeps in touch with the veteran actress, Kaley shared that she opted out of asking for her number but holds on to hope that Jen will reach out to her. She said, “I’m still thinking, she’s probably looking for mine.”

