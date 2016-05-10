See the huge diamond ring Brody Jenner picked to propose to Kaitlynn Carter

Look at that rock! Brody Jenner proposed to his new fiancé Kaitlynn Carter with the ring of a lifetime. The Hills alum popped the question to his wife-to-be during their romantic trip to Bali on May 4. While the couple announced their engagement on social media, Kaitlynn’s ring was out of the spotlight, until now.

Brody and Kaitlyn got engaged on May 4 in Bali Photo: Getty Images

Thanks to jeweler Adam Campbell, fans got an up close look at the custom made diamond ring. The Los Angeles based jeweler took to his Instagram to congratulate the pair and show off the custom rock.

The huge rock is a four prong solitaire oval diamond, set on a classic silver band. Brody, whose dad is Caitlyn Jenner, took to his Instagram to capture the moment after Kaitlynn, 28, said “yes.”

“On May 4 th 2016 I got engaged to my lover and best friend @kaitlynn_carter . I couldn’t be more in love with this woman and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” he captioned the picture of Kaitlynn planting a kiss on him. The blogger posted the same photo with the caption, “This trip has been memorable for many reasons…happiest girl in the world.”

Brody, 32, and Kaitlynn were joined on the trip with his mother Linda Thompson. The couple have been together since 2014. There is no word on a possible wedding date or any other details surrounding their big day.