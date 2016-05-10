Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform romantic duet he co-wrote to 'impress' her

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani officially have chemistry both on-and-off the stage. Since going public with their relationship last year, the lovebirds have not been shy when it comes to their romance, and now the two have proven that they can make beautiful music together.

The pair debuted their romantic duet Go Ahead and Break My Heart Monday night on a live episode of The Voice. The song, which is featured on the country crooner’s upcoming album If I'm Honest, due out May 20, was written by the lovebirds themselves.

During their performance, the couple barely broke eye contact as they beamed singing their song, which features the lyrics: “I never ever meant to get so into you/ Thought I was using you just to get me through/ You know I'm broken I don't trust anyone/ Last thing I needed was to fall in love.”

Ahead of the highly anticipated duet, Blake admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he wanted to “impress” his girlfriend with the song. "When I originally started writing this song,” he said, “I was only trying to impress Gwen." "I started this song and wrote about half of it and sent it to her and she wrote the other half of it. It was just kind of something for she and I to help us feel better about what we were going through,” Blake said referring to their respective divorces.

Meanwhile earlier this month, the No Doubt front woman, 46, expressed her excitement about collaborating with her country beau. “I am excited because I never in my wildest dreams thought I would write a song with that guy,” she told E! News. “He's so talented. He's an amazing writer. Every time I collaborate with anyone I feel like it's the best thing I've ever done. Whenever I collaborate, it lifts me."

Apart from his impressive musical skills, the 39-year-old is already proving to be a natural with Gwen’s three boys — Zuma, Kingston and Apollo Rossdale. On Saturday, Blake joined his girlfriend and her children to the Los Angeles premiere of The Angry Birds Movie, where he joked to ET that he "faded off into the blur" because of the film’s stars that were in attendance.

"They're so used to me hanging around, it's just Blake to them,” the singer, who wrote the song Friends for the film, said of Gwen’s kids, adding “That's good though.”

