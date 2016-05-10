Ryan Gosling talks fatherhood hours after news hit that he and Eva Mendes welcomed another baby girl

Ryan Gosling’s life has been forever changed by fatherhood. The actor, who recently welcomed his second daughter Amada Lee Gosling with partner Eva Mendes, opened up about being a dad.

“It sounds so clichéd, but I never knew that life could be this fun and this great,” the Nice Guys star told People magazine. Ryan and Eva welcomed their first child, Esmeralda back in 2014 and added Amada to their family on April 29.

"I never knew life could be this great," said Ryan in a new interview Photo: Getty Images

Last year, Ryan told HELLO! Canada that fatherhood is “not rocket science.” The 35-year-old also admitted that as much as he loves his daughter, he is just as besotted with his longtime love, Eva. “I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with,” he said, adding that the only quality he looks for in a woman is "that she’s Eva Mendes. There’s nothing else I’m looking for.”

Hours after the surprising news that Ryan and Eva had welcomed their second child, the handsome actor made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, though he did not acknowledge his new bundle of joy's arrival. Instead, the dad-of-two recalled a sweet story involving his "little girl" Esmeralda and his pal, legendary comedian Don Rickles.

"God bless [Don Rickles]," Ryan told host Jimmy Kimmel. "He is such a lovely man. When my little girl was born, he sent me a gift certificate for Toys 'R' Us... It said, 'Don't worry, you'll get another job. Kids are expensive.'"

Eva and Ryan, above, are now parents of two Photo: Getty Images

News of Amada's arrival came just two weeks after it was revealed that Eva, 42, was expecting again. The A-list couple managed to keep both of their pregnancies a secret for several months. An insider explained to People that Eva "just hasn't ever wanted anyone beyond her close friends and family knowing more than they had to. And Ryan is certainly private and always has been.”

Amada's name might sound familiar since it is Esmeralda’s middle name. The actress has previously discussed the importance of the moniker saying, "Amada was my grandmother's name. It means 'beloved' in Spanish."