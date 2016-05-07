Jennifer Lopez changes up her sound – listen to her country collaboration with Jennifer Nettles

Jennifer Lopez is trying something new. The singer is moving away from her pop roots and trying her hand at country in Jennifer Nettles’ new song My House, part of her latest album Playing With Fire.

The song, which premiered on May 5, talks about two singers from different genres.. “We hang on the porch,” sings country star Jennifer Nettles. “We hang on the stoop,” responds the Jenny From The Block singer. “My house is your house, we’re really not that different. It’s in the way we live. It’s in the way we talk. I’m Jenny from the dirt road. I’m Jenny from the block. We’re really not that different” they sing during the chorus.

Jennifer Lopez has released a collaboration with country singer Jennifer Nettles Photo: Getty Images

In the song, that features a catchy drum beat and guitar melody, the women sing about their differences and similarities, explaining that while they may look different they still struggle with the same worries and fears, care for their children in the same way and are in the same line of work.

Jennifer Lopez has had a busy week. In addition to the release of her collaboration with Jennifer Nettles, the singer also released the highly anticipated video for her newest single I ain’t your Mumma. Later this month the star will also be returning to her Las Vegas residency.

Jennifer is back together with boyfriend Casper Smart Photo: Getty Images

Despite her incredibly hectic schedule, the singer recently spoke about how important she thinks it is to make time for friends, family and her boyfriend, Casper Smart. Opening up about her private life, the 46-year-old singer said that she is still holding out hope for a life-long love.

“I think about getting married and having that long life with someone,” the 46-year-old superstar said in an interview with W magazine. “I love the movie The Notebook. A dream of mine is to grow old with someone.”