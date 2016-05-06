Rob Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna confirm they are expecting their first child

Rob Kardashian is going to be a dad! The Keeping up with the Kardashians star and his fiancée Blac Chyna are expecting their first child together. The makeup artist and Rob announced the pregnancy news Friday on their respective Instagram accounts.

Photo: WireImage

The engaged pair shared a photo of a pregnant woman bitmoji, resembling Blac. The expectant mom captioned the post with a baby and confetti emoji, while her fiancé attached a baby and bride emoji to his.

The 27-year-old confirmed last month that she was engaged to Kim Kardashian's brother. At the time, Blac shared a closeup video of her 7-carat sparkler, which she captioned, “ I'm so blessed and honored to have good man in my life, I love you @robkardashian ! #7carats #VVS @benballer.”

The couple reportedly celebrated their engagement with the bride-to-be’s mother hitting up the Ace of Diamonds strip club in Los Angeles.

Photo: Instagram.com/blacchyna

News that the two were dating broke back in January. Blac previously dated Rob's half- sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Tyga, whom she shares a three-year-old son, King Cairo.

The 29-year-old and Blac's relationship reportedly stirred drama within the Kardashian-Jenner family. However Rob recently put an end to the rumored feud by posting a photo of his little sister and Blac. He captioned the photo, "So happy my girls finally got to talk and make peace! #MyFamily #AllLove."

Photo: Instagram.com/robkardashian

Meanwhile Kylie shared a snap of herself with her boyfriend's ex, writing, "When we've been best friends the whole time." Blac even referred to the lip kit creator as her "little sis" on her own Snapchat.

Kris Jenner has previously spoken out about her son's relationship, crediting Blac for Rob's happiness. The matriarch of the family said, "He's been very, very happy lately and I think he's in a really good place."