Justin Timberlake reveals information about a new album and how he’s inspired by his son

Is Justin Timberlake going country? The singer revealed that he is writing a new album and that his new work has been heavily influenced by his Memphis roots.

Speaking to Carson Daley on 97.1 Amp Radio on Friday, the Cry Me A River singer said, “I don't know exactly when I'm going to put it out, but yeah, I'm definitely working on a new album.”

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY



The singer has revealed that he is working on new songs Photo: Getty Images

Revealing more details about the new music, the father-of-one added, "I think where I grew up in America has a lot of influence. Growing up in Tennessee—very central of the country— Memphis is known as being the birthplace of rock and roll, but also the home of the blues, but Nashville's right down the street so there's a lot of country music."

Interested by the new direction of Justin’s sound, radio show host Carson asked if the 35-year-old would like to collaborate with musicians from different genres, such as a rapper like Drake or a country musician such as Chris Stapleton. "It's funny that you say that because you might be in my brain about certain types of collaborations coming up on my next album," he responded.

JUSTIN'S MOST LOVED UP MOMENTS WITH WIFE JESSICA

Justin is excited for his one-year-old son to watch the film Trolls Photo: Instagram/@justintimberlake

Although Justin has teased us with juicy information about his new album, it could be a while before we get to hear it, as the singer is currently focused on producing the soundtrack for the Dreamworks animation film, Trolls.

Excited about the film, the In Time actor revealed that he feels a special connection to the movie because of his one-year-old son Silas. "I think it was kind of serendipitous in that way where having just had a son and going like, 'Wow! This is kind of cool!'" he explained. "But who knows? By the time he watches the movie, he'll probably be like, 'Dad! That's not cool!'"

Jessica Biel's husband also is loving being a father to his mini-me. "All I know is I don't know what the hell I did before," he said. "It's an extremely humbling experience, and I've never had more poop on [me]!"