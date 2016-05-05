John Stamos has perfect reaction when mistaken for Rob Lowe while on vacation

It was a classic case of mistake identity for John Stamos. While on vacation, the Fuller House star found himself in an awkward situation after a fan mistook him for fellow age-defying actor Rob Lowe.

John, 52, posted the encounter with his confused fan Thursday on his Instagram account. In the clip, John asked his female admirer, “What’s my name?” to which she laughingly responded, “Rob Lowe.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

A video posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on May 5, 2016 at 8:27am PDT



The Grandfathered star quipped, “That’s right, yeah. Alright.” The pair then smiled and said, “Hello” to the camera. John tagged his celebrity look-alike, Rob, in that caption that reads, “ #AwkwardVacationMoments.”

It’s a simple blunder considering John and The Grinder actor bear resemblances with their defined jaw law lines and piercing eyes — apart from their equally swoon-worthy looks. The '80s heartthrobs, whose shows are both on FOX, have successfully managed to defy the laws of aging and continue to look just as good as they did in earlier days.

CELEBRITIES AND THEIR LOOK-ALIKES

When it comes to the secret of eternal youth, John told E! News last year, "I'm lucky. My parents did well. They looked good." He added, “But I'm telling you, one day I'm not going to look so good, so I'm going to start prepping people for that." Meanwhile Rob’s fountain of youth lies in his skincare line, Profile for Men. The 52-year-old admitted, “It's what I've been using forever.”

Photo: Getty Images/WireImage for Audi of America

Back in August, the ageless wonders joked about their looks during a TCA panel. When asked whether the two have ever discussed each other’s mutual handsomeness, Rob replied, “As a founding member of Jimmy Kimmel’s Handsome Men’s Club, Stamos has been up for membership. So far, the board hasn’t voted him yet. Sting is really lobbying hard. David Beckham is blackballed, every time he’s gotten close. But I am looking forward to when John eventually makes it in.”

Unbeknownst to Rob, John was in the room and yelled, “Rob, tell the truth! We’ve dated for a year!”

ROYALS AND THEIR HOLLYWOOD DOPPELGÄNGERS

When asked for more details about their friendship, Rob shared, “There’s a rumor in my lost decade, I may or may not have sat on a lifeguard tower at a Beach Boys concert as John was playing the drums. There’s talk I did it. I don’t remember it. I’ve seen footage of it, but I have very little memory. That was my John Stamos moment. He’s a hell of a drummer.”