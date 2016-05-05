Helena Bonham Carter on her 'massive grief' after splitting from Tim Burton

Helena Bonham Carter was in a fragile state following her split from her partner of 13 years, Tim Burton. The actress opened up in the May UK issue of Harper's Bazaar about the pain she felt after parting ways with the director back in 2014.

"You go through massive grief – it is a death of a relationship, so it’s utterly bewildering. Your identity, everything, changes," she said (via The EveningStandard).

The 49-year-old admitted that after she split from her longtime love that she longed to place a “handle with care” tape on her forehead to inform others that: "I'm not myself at the moment, so be careful." She added, “Everyone always says you have to be strong and have a stiff upper lip, but it’s okay to be fragile.”

Helena who plays the Red Queen in the upcoming Alice Through The Looking Glass film revealed that she has taken advice from the movie's storyline. She said, “You’ve got to take very small steps, and sometimes you won’t know where to go next because you’ve lost yourself.”

The actress continued, "There’s a great quote I’ve stuck next to the kettle. It’s from Alice: ‘I can’t explain myself … because I’m not myself.’”

While their relationship did not work out, Helena and Tim, whom she shares daughter Nell, 8, and son Billy, 12, with, are on good terms. “We really do get on,” she said. “I understand him very well and he understands me.”

Helena mused, "It might be easier to work together without being together any more. He always only cast me with great embarrassment."

As for the future, the Fight Club actress could see herself falling in love again, though she is not in a rush. “I feel very self-sufficient at the moment. I’m just going to work out who I am on my own and it’s quite liberating,” Helena shared. “I’ve never been someone who needs to be necessarily half of something. And I have my children, which is the most important thing.”