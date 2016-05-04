Janet Jackson gets early 50th birthday present, singer is pregnant with first child

Janet Jackson's rhythm nation is growing! The 49-year-old singer is expecting her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana according to Entertainment Tonight.

The pregnancy news comes two weeks shy of her 50th birthday on May 16. Back in early April, Janet recorded a video message for her fans announcing that she would be delaying the second leg of her Unbreakable World Tour to begin a family.

“We’re in the second leg of the tour and there actually has been a sudden change,” she told fans in the clip. “I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

A message from Janet...https://t.co/KrzYZ4eyvD — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 6, 2016



Janet added, "Please, if you could try and understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor’s orders, but I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can."

The Grammy-winning artist has previously spoken out about having children. In 2009, Janet told Harpers Bazaar, "Sure, I’d adopt. And I think that if I’m really supposed to have kids, it will happen, if that’s God’s plan for me.” The Escapade singer secretly tied the knot to her third husband, WIssam, in 2012, though she did not confirm their marriage until 2013.