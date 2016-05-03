It’s showtime. The 2016 Tony Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, May 3 in New York with the celebrity-loved show Hamilton scoring a record-breaking 16 nominations.
The record was previously held in a tie between The Producers and Billy Elliot, but has since been surpassed by the 2015 Broadway sensation, which tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton . The consistently sold out show has already won a Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, who created the musical earned himself a Best Lead Actor nomination for the production. Other nominations for the show include Best Original Score, Best Musical, Best Lead Actress, Best Costume Design and more.
Everyone from President Obama and Michelle to Jennifer Aniston have taken in a performance of the show. Most recently, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made their way into the Richard Rogers Theatre to see Lin and the cast.
Not far behind the hip-hop musical was Shuffle Along, which collected a grand total of 10 nominations. Actresses Michelle Williams and Lupita Nyong'o each earned nominations for their performances in their respective shows BlackBird and Eclipsed. Meanwhile Chuck actor Zachary Levi took home a nomination for his role in She Loves Me.
The 70th Annual Tony Awards hosted by James Corden will broadcast live from the Beacon Theatre in New York City on June 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Best Play
Eclipsed
The Father
The Humans
King Charles III
Best Musical
Hamilton
Shuffle Along
Waitress
School of Rock: The Musical
Bright Star
Best Revival of a Play
The Crucible
A View From the Bridge
Blackbird
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Noises Off
Best Revival of a Musical
The Color Purple
Fiddler on the Roof
She Loves Me
Spring Awakening
Dames at Sea
Best Book of a Musical
Steve Martin, Bright Star
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Julian Fellowes, School of Rock: The Musical
George C. Wolfe, Shuffle Along
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a
Play
Gabriel Byrne, Long Day's Journey Into Night
Jeff Daniels, Blackbird
Mark Strong, A View From the Bridge
Frank Langella, The Father
Tim Pigott-Smith, King Charles III
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in
a Play
Jessica Lange, Long Day's Journey Into Night
Michelle Williams, Blackbird
Laurie Metcalf, Misery
Sophie Okonedo, The Crucible
Lupita Nyong'o, Eclipsed
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a
Musical
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Alex Brightman, School of Rock: The Musical
Danny Burstein, Fiddler on the Roof
Zachary Levi, She Loves Me
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in
a Musical
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Cynthia Erivo, The Color Purple
Jessie Mueller, Waitress
Laura Benanti, She Loves Me
Carmen Cusack, Bright Star
Best Original Score
Bright Star
Hamilton
School of Rock: The Musical
Waitress
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in
a Play
Reed Birney, The Humans
Bill Camp, The Crucible
David Furr, Noises Off
Richard Goulding, King Charles III
Michael Shannon, Long Day's Journey Into Night
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role
in a Play
Pascale Armand, Eclipsed
Megan Hilty, Noises Off
Jayne Houdyshell, The Humans
Andrea Martin, Noises Off
Saycon Sengbloh, Eclipsed
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in
a Musical
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Brandon Victor Dixon, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed
Christopher Fitzgerald, Waitress
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Christopher Jackson, Hamilton
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role
in a Musical
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jane Krakowski, She Loves Me
Jennifer Simard, Disaster!
Adrienne Warren, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jane Greenwood, Long Day's Journey Into Night
Michael Krass, Noises Off
Clint Ramos, Eclipsed
Tom Scutt, King Charles III
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Tuck Everlasting
Jeff Mahshie, She Loves Me
Ann Roth, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed
Paul Tazewell, Hamilton
Best Direction of a Play
Rupert Goold, King Charles III
Jonathan Kent, Long Day's Journey Into Night
Joe Mantello, The Humans
Liesl Tommy, Eclipsed
Ivo Van Hove, Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, Spring Awakening
John Doyle, The Color Purple
Scott Ellis, She Loves Me
Thomas Kail, Hamilton
George C. Wolfe, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed
Best Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, Hamilton
Savion Glover, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed
Hofesh Shechter, Fiddler on the Roof
Randy Skinner, Dames at Sea
Sergio Trujillo, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan