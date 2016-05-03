It’s showtime. The 2016 Tony Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, May 3 in New York with the celebrity-loved show Hamilton scoring a record-breaking 16 nominations.

The record was previously held in a tie between The Producers and Billy Elliot, but has since been surpassed by the 2015 Broadway sensation, which tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton . The consistently sold out show has already won a Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who created the musical earned himself a Best Lead Actor nomination for the production. Other nominations for the show include Best Original Score, Best Musical, Best Lead Actress, Best Costume Design and more.

Everyone from President Obama and Michelle to Jennifer Aniston have taken in a performance of the show. Most recently, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made their way into the Richard Rogers Theatre to see Lin and the cast.

Not far behind the hip-hop musical was Shuffle Along, which collected a grand total of 10 nominations. Actresses Michelle Williams and Lupita Nyong'o each earned nominations for their performances in their respective shows BlackBird and Eclipsed. Meanwhile Chuck actor Zachary Levi took home a nomination for his role in She Loves Me.

The 70th Annual Tony Awards hosted by James Corden will broadcast live from the Beacon Theatre in New York City on June 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Best Play

Eclipsed

The Father

The Humans

King Charles III

Best Musical

Hamilton

Shuffle Along

Waitress

School of Rock: The Musical

Bright Star

Best Revival of a Play

The Crucible

A View From the Bridge

Blackbird

Long Day's Journey Into Night

Noises Off

Best Revival of a Musical

The Color Purple

Fiddler on the Roof

She Loves Me

Spring Awakening

Dames at Sea

Best Book of a Musical

Steve Martin, Bright Star

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Julian Fellowes, School of Rock: The Musical

George C. Wolfe, Shuffle Along

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabriel Byrne, Long Day's Journey Into Night

Jeff Daniels, Blackbird

Mark Strong, A View From the Bridge

Frank Langella, The Father

Tim Pigott-Smith, King Charles III

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Lange, Long Day's Journey Into Night

Michelle Williams, Blackbird

Laurie Metcalf, Misery

Sophie Okonedo, The Crucible

Lupita Nyong'o, Eclipsed

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Alex Brightman, School of Rock: The Musical

Danny Burstein, Fiddler on the Roof

Zachary Levi, She Loves Me

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Cynthia Erivo, The Color Purple

Jessie Mueller, Waitress

Laura Benanti, She Loves Me

Carmen Cusack, Bright Star

Best Original Score

Bright Star

Hamilton

School of Rock: The Musical

Waitress

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Reed Birney, The Humans

Bill Camp, The Crucible

David Furr, Noises Off

Richard Goulding, King Charles III

Michael Shannon, Long Day's Journey Into Night

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Pascale Armand, Eclipsed

Megan Hilty, Noises Off

Jayne Houdyshell, The Humans

Andrea Martin, Noises Off

Saycon Sengbloh, Eclipsed

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Brandon Victor Dixon, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

Christopher Fitzgerald, Waitress

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Christopher Jackson, Hamilton

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jane Krakowski, She Loves Me

Jennifer Simard, Disaster!

Adrienne Warren, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Long Day's Journey Into Night

Michael Krass, Noises Off

Clint Ramos, Eclipsed

Tom Scutt, King Charles III

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Tuck Everlasting

Jeff Mahshie, She Loves Me

Ann Roth, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

Paul Tazewell, Hamilton

Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, King Charles III

Jonathan Kent, Long Day's Journey Into Night

Joe Mantello, The Humans

Liesl Tommy, Eclipsed

Ivo Van Hove, Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Spring Awakening

John Doyle, The Color Purple

Scott Ellis, She Loves Me

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

George C. Wolfe, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Hamilton

Savion Glover, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

Hofesh Shechter, Fiddler on the Roof

Randy Skinner, Dames at Sea

Sergio Trujillo, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan